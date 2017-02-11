Wheelchair-Bound Man Tased, Robbed in East Village: NYPD

A man in a wheelchair was shocked with a stun gun and robbed of more than $100 while waiting for a bus in the East Village, police said Saturday.
The victim, who is about 60 years old, was waiting for a bus at about 1 a.m. Thursday at 10 Avenue D, police said.
Three men came out of a chicken restaurant, shocked him with a stun gun, searched his pockets and took his money, police said.
The robbers fled, police said. The victim went to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.
Police are investigating.
Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago