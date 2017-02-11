Wheelchair-Bound Man Tased, Robbed in East Village: NYPD | NBC New York
Wheelchair-Bound Man Tased, Robbed in East Village: NYPD

    Cover/Getty Images

    A man in a wheelchair was shocked with a stun gun and robbed of more than $100 while waiting for a bus in the East Village, police said Saturday.  

    The victim, who is about 60 years old, was waiting for a bus at about 1 a.m. Thursday at 10 Avenue D, police said.

    Three men came out of a chicken restaurant, shocked him with a stun gun, searched his pockets and took his money, police said.  

    The robbers fled, police said. The victim went to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital. 

    Davey Thomas Tucker/Facebook

    Police are investigating. 

