NBC 4 New York was on the scene after a huge tree toppled in Central Park Tuesday morning, injuring three children and their mom. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A mother holding one small child and pushing a double stroller carrying two other kids was briefly knocked unconscious by a huge tree that suddenly fell in Central Park Tuesday morning, according to police officials and witnesses.

She and the three kids, who were crying but appeared to be mostly unharmed, were taken to the hospital after the 10 a.m. accident near 62nd Street and West Drive, officials said. Their ages weren't known; all are expected to be OK, though fire officials at the scene say the mother was in serious condition.

A man who witnessed the situation said the woman was pushing a double stroller and had the third child strapped to her body when the tree fell. He said the mother was briefly knocked out, then regained consciousness and immediately asked about her children. The kids were pulled out from under branches; they were crying, but otherwise appeared to be OK, the witness said.

Parks officials confirmed they were mobilizing crews to clear debris. It's not clear why the tree fell. They said they are continuing to investigate. Video from the scene shows a large tree across the road as emergency crews try to redirect pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Social Media Shows Scenes following Tree Fall in Central Park

These were the scenes captured by onlookers in Central Park after witnesses say a mom and her children were hit by a huge falling tree. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Patchy storms moved through parts of the tri-state earlier in the day Tuesday, but there was no significant wind or rain at the time of the reported accident.