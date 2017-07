Raw Video: Tons of Sand Spill All Over NYC Highway

A Staten Island highway suddenly and unexpectedly turned in to a beach Friday morning after a sand truck overturned and spilled its load.

The truck apparently spilled as many as 20 tons of sand on the southbound West Shore Expressway near Bloomingdale Road.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy backup on the roadway, with cars and trucks only getting by on the right shoulder. Traffic was moving smoothly within an hour.