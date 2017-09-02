A SoHo street vendor was hospitalized after he was beaten by three men who were arrested within hours of the attack, police said.

The 34-year-old vendor was preparing to work at his food cart near the intersection of Broadway and Broome Street on Saturday morning when the three men, one of whom had a metal weapon, attacked him, according to police.

After assaulting the man, the three men threw the weapon in the back of a truck and took off, police said.

Three suspects were arrested later on Saturday. All three of them face a charge of felony gang assault.

They were identified as Carlos Lopez-Pizarro, 31, Marco Vial, 50, and Eduardo Latin-Cisperna, 46. The three men share an apartment in West New York, New Jersey, according to police.

The vendor was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel with pain to his groin, chest and neck, police said. His injuries are not life-threatening.