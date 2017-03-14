The Show Will Go on: Broadway to Open as Scheduled Tuesday Night | NBC New York
The Show Will Go on: Broadway to Open as Scheduled Tuesday Night

There are 31 shows on the schedule

    Storm or not, Broadway is open for business Tuesday night.

    The Broadway League said all theatrical shows will conduct their scheduled evening performances, despite the Nor'easter dropping snow and sleet across the region.

    "As always, the safety and security of theatregoers is everyone's primary concern, so those who can’t get in to the city should contact their point of purchase for questions about exchange policies," the league's president, Charlotte St. Martin, said in a statement. 

    There are 31 shows scheduled to play Tuesday night, according to the league's website. 

