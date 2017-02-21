Teen Stabbed in Prospect Park: Police

Police say a teenager was stabbed in the stomach in Prospect Park when he and a friend got into an argument with some strangers. Ray Villeda reports.

The teens had gone to Prospect Park Monday night to skateboard, and were walking behind the zoo when they were approached by strangers, possibly in their 20s, according to police.

There was some sort of argument, and one of the strangers stabbed the 18-year-old boy in the stomach and took off, police said.

The teen was taken to nearby Methodist Hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Police searched for the suspects on the ground and from air. They were not able to find them.

The victim's friend gave police a description of one of them: a man about 6-feet-1, 170 pounds, wearing a dark baseball cap, dark-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.