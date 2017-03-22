Target's Newest NYC Store to Open in Herald Square

Target is heading to Herald Square.
Target announced that it will be opening a new Manhattan location this October. The 43,000-square-foot store will be located directly across from Macy’s flagship store.
The retailer's 34th Street store will be its third Manhattan location. A Hell's Kitchen location was also announced recently and is planned to open in 2019.
The Herald Square store will be modeled in a similar fashion to other Targets.
Customers will be able to purchase apparel, groceries, health and beauty products, tech accesories and more. A pharmacy will also be available.
Target is currently the nation's second largest department store chain behind Walmart.
You can check out more upcoming Target store openings here.
Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago