Target's Newest NYC Store to Open in Herald Square | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Target's Newest NYC Store to Open in Herald Square

By Brittany Bone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Shopping carts sit in front of a Target store.

    Target is heading to Herald Square.

    Target announced that it will be opening a new Manhattan location this October. The 43,000-square-foot store will be located directly across from Macy’s flagship store.

    The retailer's 34th Street store will be its third Manhattan location. A Hell's Kitchen location was also announced recently and is planned to open in 2019.

    The Herald Square store will be modeled in a similar fashion to other Targets.

    Top Celeb Pics: Malaga Film Festival, The Band Perry

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos
    Getty Images

    Customers will be able to purchase apparel, groceries, health and beauty products, tech accesories and more. A pharmacy will also be available.

    Target is currently the nation's second largest department store chain behind Walmart.

    You can check out more upcoming Target store openings here

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us