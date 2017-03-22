Target's Newest NYC Store to Open in Herald Square

Target is heading to Herald Square.

Target announced that it will be opening a new Manhattan location this October. The 43,000-square-foot store will be located directly across from Macy’s flagship store.

The retailer's 34th Street store will be its third Manhattan location. A Hell's Kitchen location was also announced recently and is planned to open in 2019.

The Herald Square store will be modeled in a similar fashion to other Targets.

Customers will be able to purchase apparel, groceries, health and beauty products, tech accesories and more. A pharmacy will also be available.

Target is currently the nation's second largest department store chain behind Walmart.

