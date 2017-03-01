A Long Island man who police say was driving drunk was arrested for leaving the scene of two different crashes, authorities say.

Police say 53-year-old Keith Bierman of Syosset was driving a 2008 Porsche on the Long Island Expressway in Jericho Tuesday around 10:35 p.m. when he hit a 2008 Mercedes-Benz at exit 41 in Jericho and drove away.

He then struck a second car, a Syosset Fire Department vehicle, on West Jericho Turnpike a short time later, according to Nassau County police. He fled that scene as well, officials say.

He was later located on Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive where he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Bierman is charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of leaving an incident without reporting, driving with a defective taillight and insufficient headlights.

He is to appear in court Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.