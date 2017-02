A 27-year-old man who was riding on top of a subway car died Sunday when he fell off and was struck by an oncoming train, police said.

The man was riding a D train near the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx when he died, police said.

He fell between the cars, landed on the third rail and hurt his head, police said.

Then he was struck by a southbound D train, police said.

The man's identity wasn't released pending notification of his family.