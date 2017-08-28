Man Snatches $5 From Woman's Hand, Throws Coffee on Her, Pal in Manhattan Subway Station - NBC New York
Man Snatches $5 From Woman's Hand, Throws Coffee on Her, Pal in Manhattan Subway Station

    Authorities are looking for a man who snatched $5 from a woman's hand as she and another woman walked down the stairs of a Manhattan subway station, then threw hot coffee on them before running off. 

    Police say the two women, ages 25 and 24, were heading for the mezzanine area of the Essex Street J line station shortly before 10 a.m. last Monday when the man grabbed the cash from the older victim's hand. 

    He tossed the coffee on the women, then ran up the stairs to the street and fled west on Delancey, according to police. 

    Both women refused medical attention at the scene. 

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect at a subway turnstile. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 18 minutes ago

