WATCH: Epic NYC Slush Jumps After Snowstorm

It's become a regular struggle for New Yorkers after every big snowstorm: navigating the giant slush puddles that pool at the street corners after the snow melts.
There are the fearless striders who simply mow through in their hardy footwear; the analytical steppers who attempt to calculate their ways around the slush; and then there are the risk-taking leapers who either jete their way over into a graceful landing or just flat-out fail and end up with soggy feet.
Take a look at some of the impressive slush jumps we've seen after this storm and from years past. Have a video or photo of your own? Tag it #NBC4NY with a location and we may feature it here and on air.
