WATCH: Epic NYC Slush Jumps After Snowstorm | NBC New York
WATCH: Epic NYC Slush Jumps After Snowstorm

By Michelle Kim

    Michelle Pedone
    Pedestrians jump over slush in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Friday

    It's become a regular struggle for New Yorkers after every big snowstorm: navigating the giant slush puddles that pool at the street corners after the snow melts. 

    There are the fearless striders who simply mow through in their hardy footwear; the analytical steppers who attempt to calculate their ways around the slush; and then there are the risk-taking leapers who either jete their way over into a graceful landing or just flat-out fail and end up with soggy feet. 

    Take a look at some of the impressive slush jumps we've seen after this storm and from years past. Have a video or photo of your own? Tag it #NBC4NY with a location and we may feature it here and on air.

    Slush Olympics!!! #nyc #snow #grey #slush #ewww #jump #fall #ice #smh #cold

    A photo posted by Menuhin Hart (@mhart3000) on

    Where does the pavement end and the shin-deep lake of slush begin? YOU DECIDE. 🎉

    A photo posted by Olivia M. (@miss_om) on

    NYC.

    A photo posted by bdspitz (@bdspitz) on

