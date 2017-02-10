WATCH: Epic NYC Slush Jumps After Snowstorm

Pedestrians jump over slush in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Friday

It's become a regular struggle for New Yorkers after every big snowstorm: navigating the giant slush puddles that pool at the street corners after the snow melts.

There are the fearless striders who simply mow through in their hardy footwear; the analytical steppers who attempt to calculate their ways around the slush; and then there are the risk-taking leapers who either jete their way over into a graceful landing or just flat-out fail and end up with soggy feet.

Take a look at some of the impressive slush jumps we've seen after this storm and from years past. Have a video or photo of your own? Tag it #NBC4NY with a location and we may feature it here and on air.

Slush Olympics!!! #nyc #snow #grey #slush #ewww #jump #fall #ice #smh #cold A photo posted by Menuhin Hart (@mhart3000) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:43pm PST Where does the pavement end and the shin-deep lake of slush begin? YOU DECIDE. 🎉 A photo posted by Olivia M. (@miss_om) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:45am PST Winter in NYC. #winter #snow #snowday #snowfall #slush #corner #lexingtonave #midtown #manhattan #ny #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity A photo posted by Edward Adams (@edadams) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:06pm PST NYC. A photo posted by bdspitz (@bdspitz) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:27am PST Play in the snow, they said. It'll be fun, they said #nope #sprintinghome #runfasterhuman #nycfrenchies #frenchiesofinstagram #dogsoﬁnstagram #puppiesofinstagram #frenchie #puppy #frenchies #puppies #frenchieoftheday #dogoftheday #winterstormniko #dogsofnyc #nbc4ny #squishyface #squishyfacecrew #canadapooch A video posted by Bootsy (@bootsypup) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:06pm PST The game every New Yorker is playing right now: Is this just 1/2 inches of slush or a knee deep abyss of doom? #newyorkinthesnow #newyorksnowproblems #ihatethisgame A photo posted by Katrina Klein (@katrina.e.klein) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:15am PST

