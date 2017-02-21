Possible Human Remains Found at Site of Planned $70 Million Rutgers Facility | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Possible Human Remains Found at Site of Planned $70 Million Rutgers Facility

Rutgers said an expert team of archaeologists is studying the site and findings

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The school said the finding isn't expected to affects its construction schedule.

    Fragments that appear to be human remains were discovered at the site of a long defunct church in Newark where Rutgers University plans to build a new state-of-the-art learning and residence facility, the college said in a statement Tuesday. 

    The fragments were found on a part of the site -- on Washington Street between New and Linden streets -- that the church had occupied until it closed in 1940, Rutgers said. The building was demolished 65 years ago. 

    The school was conducting a state-approved site study as part of pre-construction work for the $70 million, 320,000-square-foot Honors Living-Learning Community, which will be home to about 400 undergraduate students. 

    Rutgers said an expert team of archaeologists is studying the site and findings. 

    Top News Photos: Escaping Islamic State Territory and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Additional details on the possible remains weren't immediately available.

    Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in 2018. Rutgers said the finding isn't expected to affect its construction schedule.

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us