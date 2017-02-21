The school said the finding isn't expected to affects its construction schedule.

Fragments that appear to be human remains were discovered at the site of a long defunct church in Newark where Rutgers University plans to build a new state-of-the-art learning and residence facility, the college said in a statement Tuesday.

The fragments were found on a part of the site -- on Washington Street between New and Linden streets -- that the church had occupied until it closed in 1940, Rutgers said. The building was demolished 65 years ago.

The school was conducting a state-approved site study as part of pre-construction work for the $70 million, 320,000-square-foot Honors Living-Learning Community, which will be home to about 400 undergraduate students.

Rutgers said an expert team of archaeologists is studying the site and findings.

Additional details on the possible remains weren't immediately available.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in 2018. Rutgers said the finding isn't expected to affect its construction schedule.