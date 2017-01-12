Woman Pushed to Ground, Raped on Manhattan Street: NYPD

Authorities are looking for a man who pushed a woman to the ground as she walked in East Harlem earlier this week and raped her.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was walking near East 116th Street and Second Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect, unknown to her, sneaked up from behind and grabbed her.

She went to a hospital Wednesday for treatment.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall; he was last seen wearing a mid-length gray jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.