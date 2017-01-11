Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street; he is wearing a puffy jacket, the hood up, and has a backpack. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Teenager Tries to Rape Woman as She Gets out of Car in Bronx, Police Say

Authorities are looking for a teenager who tried to rape a woman as she got out of her car in the Bronx around dinner time last month.

Police say the suspect, believed to be about 16 years old, exposed himself to the 40-year-old woman as stepped out of her car on Southern Boulevard near Tiffany Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

The suspect tried to pull down the woman's pants, police say, but she fought him off. He ran west on Southern Boulevard toward Longwood Avenue.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street; he is wearing a puffy jacket, the hood up, and has a backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.