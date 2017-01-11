President Obama Attends Florida Wedding of Personal Aide

With his days numbered in in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama is spending his days traveling the country for speeches and events – including one Florida wedding.

Obama was a groomsman for the wedding Saturday in Jacksonville of an aide, Marvin Nicholson, to Helen Pajcic – a Department of Education employee and daughter of a prominent lawyer and Democratic Party donor in North Florida.

The President was without a date, as First Lady Michelle Obama did not make the trip. The event was officiated by Secretary of State John Kerry, who Nicholson worked for during Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign before moving on to serve as Obama’s personal aide and trip director.