Police are looking for a man in a series of violent sexual assaults at a New Jersey intersection since January.
Irvington police say the man threatened women with a handgun near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue, near the Newark border, often between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Police say the most recent incidents happened between Jan. 17 and March 7.
The suspect is approximately 35 years old and between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-8 in height, police say. He was seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvington Police department at (973) 399-6603.
Published 22 minutes ago