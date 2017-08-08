Police say this car was involved in a hit-and-run on Staten Island in June.

Police Wednesday morning released a surveillance photo of a black car they say they want to find in connection with a hit-and-run on Staten Island.

On the morning of June 30, cops say the black Infiniti hit a 36-year-old man near the Staten Island Ferry Terminal as he was crossing the ramp in the crosswalk in St. George.

The driver of the Infiniti sped off after hitting the man, police say. The car has New York license plates.

The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The NYPD urges anyone who may recognize the vehicle to give police a call with tips.