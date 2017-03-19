Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, are facing weapons charges after officers caught them and another 17-year-old boy with handguns, police say.

Plain clothes NYPD officers were conducting an investigation in the Fordham neighborhood around 4:20 p.m. when they noticed the three teens walking in an alleyway near east 182nd Street and Creston Avenue, police said.

One of the teens allegedly pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his waistband and hid it underneath a trash bag, authorities said. The officers approached the teens as they were exiting the alleyway.

Authorities said the 17-year-old with the gun and a 17-year-old accomplice were apprehended without incident. However, the 15-year-old allegedly tried to evade the officers and ran while attempting to discard two handguns in his possession. He was then arrested by police.

The officers recovered a .45 caliber American Standard pistol from underneath the trash bag, a .40 caliber Glock 23 and a 9mm Glock 19, police said.

Samson Walston and the unidentified 15-year-old boy were arrested. Police say both face second-degree and fourth-degree weapon charges.

The third teen who was initially apprehended was released, authorities said.