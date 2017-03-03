Pickup Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Sparking Fire in NJ

Police are investigating what caused a driver to crash on a dead-end street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Friday afternoon, sparking a large fire that damaged a utility pole nearby.

A witness says the driver died in the crash, though officials have not confirmed that.

Newark and Elizabeth police were investigating on Jefferson Avenue, in an industrial park. The crashed vehicle was entirely charred.

The witness told News 4 that he heard screeching tires, then a loud bang. He came out to find the pickup truck in flames.

PSE&G says the truck did not hit its power pole but the fire appeared to have damaged it. Power has not been knocked out, but crews may have to drop power in the area while they make repairs.