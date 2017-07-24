Person Stabbed on Chelsea Street: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Person Stabbed on Chelsea Street: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Person Stabbed on Chelsea Street: Police
    Police were investigating at the scene Monday night.

    A person was stabbed in Chelsea on Monday night, police say. 

    The person was stabbed around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street, according to the NYPD. The stabbing scene is two blocks away from Union Square. 

    Police said the person who was stabbed was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His or her condition wasn't immediately known. 

    Officers cordoned off an area of sidewalk with police tape as they investigated Monday night. A shopping cart appeared to be a part of the crime scene. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been taken into custody. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us