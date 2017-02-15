An overturned dump truck spilled gravel throughout express and local lanes in Newark Wednesday morning, causing 25 to 30 minute delays and closing two eastbound lanes on the I-78.

Gravel was scattered on the roadway across both local and express lanes, partially blocking the Exit 56-Elizabeth Avenue exit ramp from local lanes as officials investigated the scene just before 7 a.m. Only vehicles in the shoulder lane were able to get through.

Two eastbound express lanes on I-78 were closed as of 7:25 a.m., and drivers should expect eight-mile delays.

Officials are investigating the accident.

