Police are asking for the public's help to identify this female suspect.

Police are looking for a woman who they say intentionally rammed a hearing impaired 10-year-old child with a shopping cart at a Westchester County Walmart over the weekend.

Authorities say she attacked the child around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Main Street in Cortlandt Manor. The child is OK.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 914-769-2600 or 914-737-7171.