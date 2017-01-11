Your State's Favorite Netflix Original Series Is ...

Cable TV looked at state data from Google Trends in 2016 to identify the top Netflix original series for each state.

If you ever found yourself hunkering down under a blanket at home weathering some type of storm, be it physical or emotional, you've probably turned to Netflix for solace at some point.

According to Fortune, more than half of Americans use the streaming service for access to both movies and TV episodes, and in recent years, many subscribers have turned to Netflix originals for some fresh content.

So which binge-worthy series was most likely to be streaming in neighborhoods near you? Cable TV looked at state data from Google Trends in 2016 to identify the top Netflix original series for each state.

New York's favorite original Netflix series last year was "The Get Down," a show about a ragtag group of teenagers running wild in the streets of the Bronx in the 1970s, according to Cable TV's research.

Streamers in New Jersey preferred "Daredevil," along with Netflix bingers in 13 other states, while Connecticut viewers streamed "Bloodline" more than any other original series provided by the service.

