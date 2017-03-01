Katz’s Deli Says Brooklyn Outpost Just Weeks Away

New York institution Katz’s Delicatessen is just weeks away from opening its first outpost in Brooklyn, the deli announced on social media this week.

The deli posted a photo of a flyer to social media reading in big, capital letters that “the wait is almost over.”

Katz’s has been a staple on Houston Street for generations but this will be the deli’s first time venturing out of Manhattan on its quest to deliver bulky corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to the hungry masses.

Katz’s was originally called Iceland Brothers when it opened on the Lower East Side in 1888. As the management changed, it became Iceland & Katz and finally Katz’s Delicatessen in 1910. Shortly thereafter it moved to its current location, where it has attracted New Yorkers, tourists and celebrities alike, including former President Bill Clinton and “Seinfeld” star Michael Richards.

The new outpost will be at the DeKalb Market Hall, a large food hall that is slated to open this spring at the City Point mega-development in downtown Brooklyn. Katz’s will add its kosher style fare to the market’s diverse array of food vendors that are offering up arepas, bánh mì, barbecue and more.

When the outpost opens in a few weeks, hungry Katz's fans should head to 1 Dekalb Ave. The flyer says the main entrances to the market will be on Albee Square West and Flatbush Avenue.