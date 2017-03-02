A woman died after her husband swerved into traffic to avoid an ambulance and their vehicle was hit by an oncoming car, Suffolk County Police said.

The couple was driving along Jericho Turnpike in Commack on Wednesday afternoon moments before the collision.

Police said as they approached Wiltshire Drive an ambulance was taking a left turn into a driveway and the husband swerved to avoid it. That’s when a BMW hit the couple’s Honda.

Paramedics rushed 77-year-old Barbara Weintraub, of Melville, to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, but she did not survive.

Her 82-year-old husband was also taken to Southside Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from Deer Park, was taken to Huntington Hospital. Police said he was treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.