Deadly Crash Closes All Eastbound Lanes on Stretch of LIE in Syosset

    A car accident in Nassau County left one person dead and closed an eastbound stretch of the Long Island Expressway Friday morning, police said.

    All eastbound lanes of the LIE were closed at exit 44 in Syosset, according to Nassau County police.

    Police said the lanes would be closed for “an extended period of time” due to the accident and the closures could affect traffic during the morning rush. 

    Little information is known about the crash other than that police responded to it shortly before midnight Friday. At least one person was killed in the crash. 

    Published 2 hours ago

