NJ Transit Service Resumes in, Out of City After Apparent Fire Causes Suspensions | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Transit Service Resumes in, Out of City After Apparent Fire Causes Suspensions

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC News / John Makely
    Fire Department activity near the Portal Bridge in New Jersey, Feb. 23, 2017. The activity caused huge transit delays in the region.

    NJ Transit trains were rolling to and from the city again, albeit with nearly hour-long delays, Thursday after a 30-minute frenzy of suspensions stemming from an apparent fire near the Portal Bridge, the railway tweeted.

    MidTown Direct trains were rerouted to Hoboken and service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines was halted in both directions between New York and Newark Penn stations shortly before 10 a.m. as firefighters responded. By 10:15 a.m., NJ Transit tweeted service resumed. 

    The nature of the issue wasn't clear, but NJ Transit tweeted that authorities were responding to some kind of fire near the span, which runs over the Hackensack River just west of Secaucus Junction. Amtrak, which owns the bridge, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It wasn't clear if Amtrak was also affected.

    Cross-honoring was in effect with NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH. 

    Top News Photos: Pipeline Protest Fires, Fleeing Mosul

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Stephen Yang/Getty Images

    Fire officials in Kearny said they expected to have details later Thursday.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us