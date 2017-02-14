A dead baby found inside a bedroom in Westchester County Friday morning may have been stuffed in a freezer at one point, law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York. Marc Santia reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 5, 2016)

The mother of a baby found decomposed after apparently being kept inside a refrigerator last August has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the child's death, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Deasia Bartee, 27, admitted pummeling 15-month-old Samia Rose on the back after she was arrested last summer, prosecutors say. She faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced March 21.

Samia Rose's body was found at their Mount Vernon apartment on Aug. 5, 2016, when police responded to a 911 call for a report of a child who died in her sleep, authorities said.

The toddler was found laying on her back in a playpen, her arms rigid and pointing toward the ceiling, prosecutors said. Her left eye appeared to be swollen shut, and she had no pulse and was lifeless. She was "extremely cold" to the touch.

When she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the doctor told police he thought the child was unusually cold and that she may have been refrigerated since she was in an advanced state of decomposition, prosecutors said.

The mother ultimately admitted beating her child, and an autopsy found Samia Rose died of blunt force trauma, with a broken spine and internal bleeding. She was malnourished at the time, weighing just 14 pounds as a 15-month-old.

Prosecutors previously said that Bartee has an extensive history with child protective services. Her other two children, ages 6 and 9 have been placed with the agency.