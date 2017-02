A 19-year-old man from Virginia who wanted a private meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump climbed his namesake building for nearly three hours before police officers finally grabbed him and hauled him inside Wednesday, officials said. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016)

The Virginia man who scaled Trump Tower in August pleaded guilty Monday to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The deal requires Stephen Rogata to undergo one year of mental health treatment, stay in school and avoid any new arrests.

Rogata made it to the 21st floor of Trump Tower using suction cups on Aug. 10 before he was hauled in through an open window by police.

He had told Secret Service agents that he wanted to meet with Donald Trump.

