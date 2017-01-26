Burglar in Haz-Mat Suit Steals Safe Containing $200K, Jewelry from Queens Home: NYPD | NBC New York
Burglar in Haz-Mat Suit Steals Safe Containing $200K, Jewelry from Queens Home: NYPD

By Ashley Domagola

    Police are searching for a man who robbed a home in Queens on January 6th.

    Police are looking for a man in a white haz-mat suit who was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a safe containing $200,000 and jewelry from a Queens home earlier this month, police say. 

    Authorities say the man drove a Mercedes-Benz into the driveway of a home near 15th Drive and 208th Place in Bayside on Jan. 6.

    He entered the the home through the back door, which was unlocked, and got away with the valuables, police said. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.  

