Police are looking for a man in a white haz-mat suit who was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a safe containing $200,000 and jewelry from a Queens home earlier this month, police say.

Authorities say the man drove a Mercedes-Benz into the driveway of a home near 15th Drive and 208th Place in Bayside on Jan. 6.

He entered the the home through the back door, which was unlocked, and got away with the valuables, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.