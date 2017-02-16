Police are searching for a man who followed a woman into an elevator in Harlem and allegedly sexually assaulted her Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old woman had gotten into the elevator in an apartment building in the area of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 142nd Street at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The suspect followed her and tried to engage her in conversation, and exposed himself to her during the elevator ride, police said. When the woman got off the elevator, the man followed her and pushed his hand down inside the back of her jeans and touched her genitals.

The suspect ran out of the building and northbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital. Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other.

He's described as being about 20 years old, 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black and white sneakers and a yellow metal chain with a pendant around his neck.