A man was pistol whipped last week during a tussle with two men who pushed their way into his Brooklyn apartment at gunpoint, police say.

On May 16, shortly before 11:30 p.m., the victim’s father was walking into the apartment when the pair shoved their way through the door, according to the NYPD.

The duo demanded money from the victim and tried to steal an Xbox before a struggle broke out between the victim and the two suspects, authorities said.

During the brief scuffle, the suspects dropped the Xbox and whipped the victim with his gun, officials said. The pair then took off with the victim’s cellphone.

The victim suffered a cut to his hand, police said, and was treated at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the victim’s father was injured during the robbery.

Police on Tuesday morning released surveillance footage of the duo in hopes of catching them.