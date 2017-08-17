Man Kicks Door in, Walks Out of Queens Apartment With Flat Screen: Cops - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Man Kicks Door in, Walks Out of Queens Apartment With Flat Screen: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Kicks Door in, Walks Out of Queens Apartment With Flat Screen: Cops

    Police are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video kicking in the door to a Queens apartment and walking out with a flat screen, officials say.

    The NYPD says on Aug. 3 the unknown man entered the apartment building near 31st Avenue and Broadway in Astoria around 5 p.m. and kicked a door to an apartment several times.

    Once the man kicked the door in, he took a Samsung television out of the apartment and walked away, police said.

    Investigators Thursday night released that surveillance video that shows the man kicking in the door. He is seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

    Police say this man kicked in an apartment door in Queens and stole a TV.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The NYPD urges witnesses to call police with tips that could lead to an arrest.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us