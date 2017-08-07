A man was attacked and hit over the head by somebody wielding a hammer in Brooklyn, police say.

The 36-year-old man was in East New York near Van Siclen Avenue and Hendrix Street just before 11 Monday night when the unknown suspect hit him on the head with the hammer, according to the NYPD.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated and he is expected to survive, police said.

The circumstances leading up the hammer attack were not immediately known, and there is no description of the suspect.