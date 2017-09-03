Police are investigating how a man ended up dead on the roof of a building in Bed-Stuy.

Ronald Frazier, 49, was discovered unconscious on top of a one-story building on Marcus Garvey Boulevard, near Jefferson Avenue, Sunday morning. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said he had injuries to his face, but it’s unknown how he received the injuries.

Frazier lived only a couple blocks away from where his body was found, according to police.

The Medical Examiners’ Office will determine how he died as the NYPD continue their investigation.

