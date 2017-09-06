Police say the truck rear-ended the car on Route 440 and killing the driver. (Published 37 minutes ago)

The driver of a tractor-trailer is accused of causing a deadly crash in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 38-year-old Aleksander Isserovich of Brooklyn was driving the truck under the influence at the time they say he rear-ended a car on Route 440 in Perth Amboy around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, 45-year-old Jason Appio of Ocean Township, died about an hour after the crash, according to officials. Appio’s car jolted forward following the impact of the crash and hit another vehicle in the process.

Two other cars were hit when the tractor-trailer jackknifed, authorities said. The drivers of the three other cars involved are all expected to be OK. They suffered minor injuries.

A 911 call was made just before the crash reporting the tractor-trailer was moving erratically.

Authorities say the investigation continues.