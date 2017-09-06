Man Dies in Crash With Tractor-Trailer in New Jersey: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Man Dies in Crash With Tractor-Trailer in New Jersey: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police say the truck rear-ended the car on Route 440 and killing the driver. (Published 37 minutes ago)

    The driver of a tractor-trailer is accused of causing a deadly crash in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

    Police say 38-year-old Aleksander Isserovich of Brooklyn was driving the truck under the influence at the time they say he rear-ended a car on Route 440 in Perth Amboy around 3:30 p.m.

    The driver of the car, 45-year-old Jason Appio of Ocean Township, died about an hour after the crash, according to officials. Appio’s car jolted forward following the impact of the crash and hit another vehicle in the process.

    Two other cars were hit when the tractor-trailer jackknifed, authorities said. The drivers of the three other cars involved are all expected to be OK. They suffered minor injuries.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    A 911 call was made just before the crash reporting the tractor-trailer was moving erratically.

    Authorities say the investigation continues.

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us