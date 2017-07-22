Man Charged With Rape, Sex Assault of 2 Women at Queens Park

A 29-year-old man has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another at knifepoint in two separate attacks that occurred at a Queens park, authorities said.

Charles Tobin, 29, faces up to 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said, “Our City parks should be a safe haven for people at any time of the day or night. But earlier this week it is alleged that a human predator lurked in the darkness and, in separate attacks, ambushed two lone women – one 32, the other only 17 – at knifepoint, raping and robbing one and attempting to rob the other before sexually assaulting her. The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.”

On July 19, Tobin demanded money from a 17-year-old jogger at Kissena Park. When she said she didn't have any money, he sexually abused her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, prosecutors said.

On July 18, Tobin demanded money from a 32-year-old woman walking in Kissena Park. After she handed him the money, Tobin forced her to perform a sex act on him before raping her, prosecutors said.

Tobin was arraigned Saturday morning at Queens Criminal Court. He was held without bail and his next court date is August 4.



