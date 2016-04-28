Man Arrested by NYPD, But Does Not Let His Cat Go

A Brooklyn man who allegedly fled from a car crash was pulled from a stolen vehicle by the NYPD, but refused to drop the black cat in his hands while being apprehended, video of the arrest shows.

The 27-year-old Ditmas Park resident was in a car crash at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near 17th Avenue and 58th Street in Borough Park, police said.

He fled from the crash on foot and hopped into a 2001 Toyota Camry that was parked nearby with keys in the ignition, police said. The car's owner was standing near the Camry talking to a friend while his car was stolen.

The suspect attempted to drive away in the stolen vehicle, but was stopped by officers, police said. That's when NYPD officers pulled him out of the car while he clutched a black cat that appeared unfazed by the commotion.

The suspect was booked on a number of charges, including resisting arrest, grand larceny of an auto and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the cat was taken after the arrest.