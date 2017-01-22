Police released this subservience video showing three men armed with a machete and knives who are accused of attacking another man. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Three attackers armed with a machete and knives assaulted a 25-year-old man, cutting him and severing his left pinky finger, police said.

The attack late Saturday in a home on Briggs Avenue in Bedford Park of the Bronx left the victim in critical but stable condition, police said. He suffered multiple lacerations to his arms and legs.

The three men, all in their 20s, fled after the attack, police said. Investigators are asking for help finding them.

One wore a blue and white jacked, a blue baseball cape and white sneakers; another wore a blue jacket, a dark colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers; the third had a ponytail and wore a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).