A United Airlines plane hit a fuel truck as it was pushing back from its gate at LaGuardia Airport early Thursday, the second time in three days a flight has been involved in a minor accident trying to depart the Queens hub, officials say.

The Port Authority said flight No. 1561, bound for Denver with 129 passengers aboard, bumped the truck shortly before 7 a.m. No one was hurt.

United said only the tip of a wing bumped the truck. The plane returned to the gate and the passengers were put on another flight that left about 90 minutes after it's originally scheduled departure time.

It was the second such accident in days at LaGuardia.

On Tuesday, an American Airlines plane hit another American aircraft while pushing back from its gate at Terminal B. No one was hurt in that case either.