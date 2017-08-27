As Harvey hits Texas, Ray Villeda reports on people who sought safety in shelters. (Published 3 hours ago)

Members of the FDNY and NYPD deployed to Texas on Sunday to help with rescue and recovery efforts during Harvey.

The police officers and firefighters are members of New York Task Force One team. They are bringing boats, motors, dry suits, rescue equipment for collapsed structures and other hazmat equipment and tools.

The team plans to go to San Antonio to await further orders.

"We're also supplied with a large, self-sufficient cache of food and supplies that make us sustainable for up to 72 hours in a row," said Task Force Leader and FDNY Battalion Chief Jack Flatley. "I believe we're ready to face any danger."



Texas Braces for Days of Torrential Rain From Harvey

Harvey spun deeper into Texas on Saturday and unloaded ponderous amounts of rain after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline in a blow that killed at least one person and injured up to 14. Ray Villeda reports from Galveston. (Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017)

More than 100 members of the New York Air National Guard also departed to Texas and Lousiana. The personnel includes rescue teams, maintenance and support staff, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, 10 American Red Cross volunteers from New Jersey have been deployed to serve along local volunteers in Texas. The Red Cross said more people were ready to deploy if necessary.

Harvey is lashing a wide swath of the Texas Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

