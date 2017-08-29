Three people died in a pair of unrelated overnight fires that broke out in homes in Brooklyn and New Jersey, authorities say. Katherine Creag and Rana Novini report. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

The deadly fire Monday in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of two parents and injured their 17-year-old daughter was caused by improper use of a disposable charcoal BBQ grill on a wooden deck, the FDNY said Tuesday.

There was also no smoke alarm present in the home at the time the three-alarm blaze started and eventually engulfed the 2 1/2-story home on 44th Street in Borough Park around 4 a.m, according to the FDNY.



Evelyn Gluck, 59, and Howard Gluck, 61, were killed in the fire. The couple and their daughter were found in the home once the flames were out. The daughter was in the hospitalized in stable condition, officials said. The parents died at the hospital.

With Labor Day right around the corner, the FDNY reminds people to stay safe by always positioning grills in an open area, at least 10 feet away from buildings and deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Once lit, never leave the grill unattended.

