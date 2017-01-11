Eleven people -- 10 of them firefighters -- were apparently sickened during a haz-mat response in Queens Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

Emergency responders were called to the area of 108th Street and 62nd Street in Forest Hills just after 3:15 p.m., the FDNY says.

Ten firefighters and a civilian were treated by EMS; seven of them were taken to New York Hospital for exposure to an unknown substance and respiratory concerns, according to the FDNY.

They're all expected to be OK. It's not clear what prompted the haz-mat call or what the substance may be.