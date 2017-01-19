Broadway Stars Showcase 'Ghostlight Project' at Times Square

Some of Broadway's brightest stars gathered on the giant red steps in Times Square. Stars like Kate Mulgrew ("Orange is the New Black"), Sally Field ("The Glass Menagerie"), Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton") and many, many more illuminated flashlights, lighters and phones to "light a light" of compassion for everyone in the theater community, regardless of race, sexual orientation, immigration status, and more.

Over 500 theatres across the country participated in this "Ghostlight Project," named after the light that breaks the darkness in theaters after the stage and house lights go out.