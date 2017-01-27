2 Accused of Felony Murder, Other Crimes in Death of New Jersey Gas Station Attendant | NBC New York
2 Accused of Felony Murder, Other Crimes in Death of New Jersey Gas Station Attendant

    A man was shot to death at a gas station in Paterson Monday, and surveillance video exclusively obtained by NBC 4 New York shows the suspect running from the scene with what looks like an assault rifle in one hand and a red fuel canister in the other. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

    Two 21-year-old men face felony murder and robbery conspiracy charges, among other crimes, in the shooting death of a 57-year-old attendant at a New Jersey gas station earlier this week.

    Dennis Barrett and Jorge Martinez, both of Paterson, were arrested Thursday in the death of Ruslan Magamedov, who was found lying on the ground outside the gas station on First Avenue in Paterson Monday.

    An employee who trained the victim told NBC 4 New York he was from Russia, living alone in Fair Lawn and sending money back home. 

    The employee said Magamedov had only been working at the station since May. 

    It wasn't clear if Barrett or Martinez knew Magamedov prior to the shooting. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted. 

    It wasn't clear if either man had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Both are expected to be arraigned Friday. 

