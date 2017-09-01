A cow that got loose on Thursday night continued to dart through the streets of Long Island, and at one point rammed a police car, before it was tranquilized. (Published 2 hours ago)

An escaped cow spent hours on the run, dashing through the streets of Long Island and ramming a police car before it was tranquilized, authorities say.

The bovine was first spotted around 9 p.m. Thursday, but managed to evade police well into Friday morning, when it was seen darting through trees and trotting across streets and yards in Medford.

As the chase continued, the cow set its sights on a Suffolk County Police cruiser. It rammed the vehicle’s right side, crumpling its doors and breaking a side-view mirror.

Police eventually cornered the animal and were able to tranquilize it. It was carried away in a trailer.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police said they still don’t know where the cow came from.