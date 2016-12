A man shoved a 94-year-old woman to the concrete and stole her purse on Christmas Eve, authorities say.

Police are still looking for the suspect in Saturday's attack at West 205th Street and Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

Top News: Hindu Pilgrimage, Big Waves in Ireland and More

The 94-year-old victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Determined not to let the robber darken her holiday, two NYPD officers visited the woman on Christmas Day to see how she was doing.