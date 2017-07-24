Duo Impersonates Cops, Robs Bronx Man at Gunpoint: NYPD

Police are searching for two men who impersonated cops and robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint in his Williamsbridge home earlier this month.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects on Monday.

The 52-year-old victim was at his home near East 215th Street and Holland Avenue last month when the duo knocked on his door and claimed to be cops, police say.

When the victim opened the door, the suspects pushed inside with shields they had, then forced the man to the ground at gunpoint, according to police. After taking $770 from his wallet, the pair fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.