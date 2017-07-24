Duo Impersonates Cops, Robs Bronx Man at Gunpoint: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Duo Impersonates Cops, Robs Bronx Man at Gunpoint: NYPD

By Karen Hua

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Police are searching for two men who impersonated cops and robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint in his Williamsbridge home earlier this month.

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects on Monday.

    The 52-year-old victim was at his home near East 215th Street and Holland Avenue last month when the duo knocked on his door and claimed to be cops, police say.

    When the victim opened the door, the suspects pushed inside with shields they had, then forced the man to the ground at gunpoint, according to police. After taking $770 from his wallet, the pair fled on foot.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No injuries were reported.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us