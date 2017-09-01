Brooklyn Man Bashed in Head With Metal Pipe on Street: NYPD - NBC New York
Brooklyn Man Bashed in Head With Metal Pipe on Street: NYPD

By Karen Hua

    Brooklyn Man Bashed in Head With Metal Pipe on Street: NYPD
    Police are searching for two men they say bashed a 53-year-old man in the head with a metal pipe in Brooklyn Sunday night.

    The pair approached the victim shortly before midnight, as he was walking down East 19th Street in Gravesend, police said. The pair allegedly hit the man the in the head with a metal pipe, then ran away. 

    The victim was taken to Community Hospital where he received stitches on the back of his head.

    It's not clear if the victim knew the suspects. Nothing was stolen from the man. 

    One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white baseball cap, while the other was last seen wearing a magenta shirt, cops said.

    Police released surveillance photos Friday in hopes of finding them. They are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

