    An attempted carjacking in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, prompted a shelter in place at public schools in the area Thursday morning, according to police and the district's superintendent. 

    Police say the suspects remains at large following the 9:30 a.m. carjack attempt. 

    Enhanced security protocols were implemented at nearby schools out of an abundance of caution, police said, adding that there was no imminent threat to students or faculty.

    It wasn't clear how long the protocol would be in place. 

